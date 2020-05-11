Analysts Set Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $43.14

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 298,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $3,797,200.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after buying an additional 599,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after buying an additional 276,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

