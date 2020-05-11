Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Up 14.2%

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.66, 507,658 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 997,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AGTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.
