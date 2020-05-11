Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Up 21.6%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) shot up 21.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $7.65, 1,238,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 95,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

