Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) shares traded up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.65, 159,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 93,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
APYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 285,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.
Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)
Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.