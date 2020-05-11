Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) shares traded up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.65, 159,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 93,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

APYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 285,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

