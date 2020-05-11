Arizona State Retirement System Has $39.64 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

