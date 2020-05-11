Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 245.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 1.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

QAI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 482,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,853. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.