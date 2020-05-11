Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

