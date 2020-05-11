Aspiriant LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

