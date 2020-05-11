Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 199.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. FIL Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after buying an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,031,000 after buying an additional 1,184,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,124,000 after purchasing an additional 607,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elastic by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 513,220 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Elastic stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,128. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 541,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,888,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,913 over the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.