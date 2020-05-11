Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.50. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.