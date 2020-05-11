Aspiriant LLC Trims Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

