Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Up 21.8%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares shot up 21.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $12.75, 11,571,377 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 294% from the average session volume of 2,940,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $997.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,950,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

