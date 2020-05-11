Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Up 21.8%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares shot up 21.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $12.75, 11,571,377 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 294% from the average session volume of 2,940,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.
AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $997.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.
In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,950,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
