Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. Avista also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $39.93 on Monday. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

