Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. Avista also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $39.93 on Monday. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Avista
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.