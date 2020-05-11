Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.62. 2,078,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 179,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

