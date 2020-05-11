AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Up 10.7%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81, 319,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 439,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZRX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 239,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.