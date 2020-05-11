Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of XEC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

