Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,825. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

