Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Up 19.2%

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) were up 19.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.28, approximately 1,125,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 710,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

