Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.00.

BIO traded up $14.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.35. 227,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,920. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $471.27.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

