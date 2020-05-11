BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 20.1% Higher

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) rose 20.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 16,945,406 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 5,061,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

