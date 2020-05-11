BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.88, 1,290,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 581,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

BSGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

