BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.23, 612,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 759,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BJRI. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $401.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

