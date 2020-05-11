Brokerages Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Price Target at €45.26

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.26 ($52.62).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALO shares. Morgan Stanley set a €51.30 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Alstom stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €36.22 ($42.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.80.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

