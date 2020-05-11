Brokerages Set Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $125.79

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.79.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.