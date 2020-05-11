Brokerages Set Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) PT at $6.77

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

FLMN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,774. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $214.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.19%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

