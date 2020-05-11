Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $66.29

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.47.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 1,197,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,384. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $15,717,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

