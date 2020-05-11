Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.31. 264,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,898. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,235,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 356,921 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 287,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 270,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 252,913 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

