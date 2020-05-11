BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $16.15 on Monday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile
