BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $16.15 on Monday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

