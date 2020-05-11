BTIG Research Raises Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $151.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.51. 949,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,020 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,361,000 after purchasing an additional 159,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Proofpoint by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,053,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,816,000 after buying an additional 380,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

