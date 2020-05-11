Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

