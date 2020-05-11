Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.01, approximately 2,881,793 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,538,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

