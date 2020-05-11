Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690,370 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 2.50% of Constellium worth $17,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.91 million and a PE ratio of 144.23. Constellium NV has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

