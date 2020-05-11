Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 212,180 Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Clarivate Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.37. 839,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,876. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Clarivate Analytics Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

