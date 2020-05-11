Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,590. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

