Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 38,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,371. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

