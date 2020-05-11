Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 62,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,274. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

