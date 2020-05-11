Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.85. 2,857,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,035. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.73. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

