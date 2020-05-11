Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

