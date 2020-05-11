Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Quanta Services by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,934. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

