Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,430. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

