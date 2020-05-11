Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded down $17.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.98. 85,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.43 and a 200 day moving average of $712.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.52 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on Y. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

