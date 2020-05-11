Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Corning worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,406. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

