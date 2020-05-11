Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. 3,590,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

