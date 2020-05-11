Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 269,535 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,535 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Brunswick worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Brunswick by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

BC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

