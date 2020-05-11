Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,756,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after acquiring an additional 614,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 780,798 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.29. 472,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,298. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,071.43%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

