Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

SPOT traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.02. 1,294,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.