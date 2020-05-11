Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lennar by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 267,630 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

LEN traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

