Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 16% Higher

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) were up 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.18, approximately 4,817,595 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,038,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 7.08.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 761.69% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.