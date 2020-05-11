Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) shares rose 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.78, approximately 722,971 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 544,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $639,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,075,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 241,271 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

