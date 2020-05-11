Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.65.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.67. 3,301,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

